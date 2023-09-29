Skip to main content
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at age 90

Andrew Solender

Sen. Dianne Feinstein leaves the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol on May 11, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the oldest serving member of the U.S. Senate and longest serving female senator, died on Friday at age 90, a source told Axios.

The big picture: Feinstein's death, first reported by Punchbowl News and confirmed by several other outlets, including the New York Times and AP, marks the end of a distinguished senatorial career.

Flashback: The six-term senator announced in February 2023 that she would not seek re-election in 2024 amid deteriorating health.

The big picture: Born in 1933, Feinstein was the first female president of the San Fransisco Board of Supervisors, the first female mayor of San Fransisco and first female U.S. senator from California.

  • Feinstein rose to national prominence in the late 1970s as a San Francisco supervisor, becoming mayor after the murders of Mayor George Moscone and fellow supervisor Harvey Milk, an iconic LGBTQ+ rights figure.
  • She lost a bid for California governor in 1990 but won election to the Senate in 1992, authoring the 1994 assault weapons ban and, as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, leading a sweeping investigation into the CIA's post-9/11 torture program.

She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, and her granddaughter, Eileen Feinstein Mariano.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

