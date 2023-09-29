Longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at age 90
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the oldest serving member of the U.S. Senate and longest serving female senator, died on Friday at age 90, a source told Axios.
The big picture: Feinstein's death, first reported by Punchbowl News and confirmed by several other outlets, including the New York Times and AP, marks the end of a distinguished senatorial career.
Flashback: The six-term senator announced in February 2023 that she would not seek re-election in 2024 amid deteriorating health.
- Feinstein returned to the Senate in May 2023 after a more than two-month absence following her hospitalization for shingles that March.
- Several prominent House Democrats are running to succeed her, though California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he would pick an "interim" appointment to the seat if it became vacant.
The big picture: Born in 1933, Feinstein was the first female president of the San Fransisco Board of Supervisors, the first female mayor of San Fransisco and first female U.S. senator from California.
- Feinstein rose to national prominence in the late 1970s as a San Francisco supervisor, becoming mayor after the murders of Mayor George Moscone and fellow supervisor Harvey Milk, an iconic LGBTQ+ rights figure.
- She lost a bid for California governor in 1990 but won election to the Senate in 1992, authoring the 1994 assault weapons ban and, as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, leading a sweeping investigation into the CIA's post-9/11 torture program.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, and her granddaughter, Eileen Feinstein Mariano.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.