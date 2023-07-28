America's aging leaders on display

Data: ProPublica; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

American leadership is getting older.

Why it matters: With baby boomers making up half of Congress, the conversation on aging and health in public office from the Capitol to the White House isn't going away.

The 118th Congress is one of the oldest in U.S. history — and drives debates about fitness for office, term limits and ageism.

The big picture: Top House Democrats stepped aside late last year to make room for a younger generation of leaders — a shift that's been less apparent in the Senate, particularly among Republicans.

Those Democrats, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, "made way for a younger generation of leadership," John Mark Hansen, a political science professor at the University of Chicago, told Axios. "And that's pretty unusual and pretty striking."

Driving the news: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed Friday to serve out his full term leading his caucus after the 81-year-old froze for roughly 20 seconds during a press conference this week, renewing concerns about his health.

GOP senators have long been loyal to McConnell, and they're continuing to publicly express trust in him. But privately, some are concerned for his health, NBC News reported.

The sentiment was well-captured by a quote from Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.): “When hell freezes over, there will be three things left: Chuck Grassley, Mitch McConnell and cockroaches."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who had been out of office for months because of a shingles diagnosis, on Thursday appeared confused during a committee vote.

During roll call, the 90-year-old senator began reading a statement and was prodded by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) to "just say aye."

By the numbers: The average age of members of Congress is 58 years old.

The Senate's average age is 64, compared to the House's 57.

Congress is nearly half baby boomers, despite the same age group making up 21% of the U.S. population.

American life expectancy has increased in the past century, partially explaining why the average age in Congress has also risen.

Since 2000, both the House and Senate have seen a marked increase in average legislator age.

Zoom out: The two front-runners in the 2024 presidential contest are the oldest of either party's candidates.