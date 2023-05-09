Feinstein returning to Senate after prolonged absence due to illness

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is expected to return to the Senate this week, her spokesperson Adam Russell told Axios.

Why it matters: The development caps off a more than two-month absence by the 89-year-old senator following her hospitalization for shingles in March.

What they’re saying: Feinstein plans to be back in the Senate either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on her flight to Washington, D.C., Russell added.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the development.

The Senate plans to vote at 5:30pm on Tuesday.

The big picture: Feinstein's extended sojourn in California prompted a reckoning in Congress over her ability and that of other elderly lawmakers to serve and the treatment of older female members.

Some of her Republican women colleagues came to her defense, alleging sexism and ageism in the calls for her resignation.

Context: Feinstein missed nearly 100 floor votes and denied Democrats a key vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee, hamstringing their ability to issue subpoenas and confirm more controversial judicial nominations.

Senate Republicans blocked Democrats' attempt to temporarily swap her out for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) on the panel.

Several younger and progressive House Democrats, angered by this dynamic, called for Feinstein to resign rather than serve out the remainder of her term.

What they're saying: "I’m glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement.

"After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it’s clear she’s back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California.”

