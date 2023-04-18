Schumer wants Cardin for Feinstein substitute on Judiciary Committee
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he would try to hold a vote Tuesday afternoon to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The big picture: Senate Republicans will almost certainly block the measure to temporarily replace Feinstein, whose absence after being hospitalized with shingles has stalled Democrats’ efforts to advance judicial nominees.
- Schumer’s choice of Cardin doesn’t change the calculus for Republicans, according to a senior GOP aide, who told Axios, "That ship has sailed."
Driving the news: Schumer did not answer when asked Tuesday whether Feinstein should consider resigning if she does not return by May.
- "I spoke to Sen. Feinstein just a few days ago and she and I are both very hopeful that she will return very soon," Schumer said before announcing Cardin would be his top pick.
Zoom out: More than a half dozen Senate Republicans, including members of leadership, told Axios on Monday that they would oppose Schumer's effort to temporarily substitute Feinstein.
- Some Republicans signaled more openness to filling Feinstein's seat if she were to resign altogether.
- Feinstein, 89, has faced pressure from her own party to resign from the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Democrats cannot advance judicial nominees who do not have Republican support.