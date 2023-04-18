Schumer wants Cardin for Feinstein substitute on Judiciary Committee

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on April 17, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he would try to hold a vote Tuesday afternoon to temporarily replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The big picture: Senate Republicans will almost certainly block the measure to temporarily replace Feinstein, whose absence after being hospitalized with shingles has stalled Democrats’ efforts to advance judicial nominees.

Schumer’s choice of Cardin doesn’t change the calculus for Republicans, according to a senior GOP aide, who told Axios, "That ship has sailed."

Driving the news: Schumer did not answer when asked Tuesday whether Feinstein should consider resigning if she does not return by May.

"I spoke to Sen. Feinstein just a few days ago and she and I are both very hopeful that she will return very soon," Schumer said before announcing Cardin would be his top pick.

Zoom out: More than a half dozen Senate Republicans, including members of leadership, told Axios on Monday that they would oppose Schumer's effort to temporarily substitute Feinstein.