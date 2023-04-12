Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) joined a chorus of outside progressive voices in calling for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign amid concerns that her medical absence is keeping Senate Democrats from confirming more judges.

Why it matters: The 89-year-old Feinstein has missed 58 Senate votes since she was diagnosed with shingles in February. Her absence has been most acutely felt on the divided Senate Judiciary Committee, where Democrats are unable to advance judicial nominees who do not have Republican support.

Driving the news: "It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty," Khanna said Wednesday, becoming the first Democratic lawmaker to openly call for her to step down.

Khanna is the co-chair of Rep. Barbara Lee's (D-Calif.) campaign to succeed Feinstein, who is not seeking re-election but plans to stay on until the end of her term.

"I think the solution on the judges portion is to have her removed from her committee if she is unable to do her service," Rep. Katie Porter (D-Cal.), who is running for Feinstein's seat, told MSNBC Tuesday.

An aide to a Democrat on the Judiciary Committee said Feinstein's peers are being gracious considering her "long and illustrious career," but believes that will change soon if the absences continue.

The intrigue: Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), a moderate Democrat, said he agreed with Khanna, tweeting: "I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet."

Phillips has previously called for Biden not to run for re-election due to his age, reflecting his desire for a younger generation to lead the Democratic Party.

Between the lines: Liberals have urged Democrats in Congress to do as much as possible to counter the impact of former President Trump's successful effort to remake the judiciary.

The Senate has been able to confirm nearly 120 of Biden's judicial nominees, with most of them being women and people of color, but the pace is slowing down.

An aide for Schumer claimed Feinstein's absences are not yet a problem and that Dems are still on track to confirm as many judges as possible.

But the Judiciary Committee has only approved one judge — Matthew Brookman, the GOP-backed appointee for the Indiana district court seat — since Feinstein's absence.

Background: Feinstein has been away from Capitol Hill for nearly 90 days due to a case of the shingles. Her staff says she's recovering from home, but has given no timeline for her return.

A spokesperson for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told Axios that Feinstein’s absence has prevented him from considering nominees given that a tie vote is a losing vote in the 10-10 committee.

This has prevented the committee from sending some nominations to the Senate floor, which has been plagued with a number of high profile vacancies including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The bottom line: Progressive pressure on Democratic leadership to make a decision is growing out of concern that Feinstein may not come to a decision on her own.