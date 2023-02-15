Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) has filed to run for California’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024 and is expected to make a formal announcement before the end of the month.

Why it matters: Lee's entrance into the race, a day after Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she would not seek re-election, further sets the stage for the most competitive Senate primary in California in decades.

Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) launched their campaigns before Feinstein made her retirement announcement.

"The campaign is taking the necessary steps to prepare," a Lee spokesperson told Axios. "The Congresswoman will have more to say about this before the end of the month.

Between the lines: Progressives have been seeking to oust the 89-year-old Feinstein for years. Lee, a 76-year-old anti-war icon, will face stiff competition in the progressive lane from the 49-year-old Porter.

Driving the news: Feinstein released a statement sharing her intention to retire at the end of this term on Tuesday, announcing: "[I] will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends."

Last month, Lee told her colleagues in a closed-door Congressional Black Caucus meeting that she intended to run for this seat — but wanted to wait for the senior senator to make a formal decision before launching her campaign.

In addition to being the only member of Congress to vote against the authorization for the use of military force after 9/11, Lee has been a champion of protecting reproductive rights — sharing her own personal story about her decision to get an abortion.

The backdrop: Schiff — the anti-Trump stalwart who led the country through televised impeachment and Jan. 6 hearings — announced his bid in late January.

He's already received Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's endorsement.

Porter was the first to announce on Jan. 10 — a full month before Sen. Feinstein publicly shared her decision to retire.

Several Democratic insiders consider Porter to be the favorite, but recent allegations that she has mistreated her staff could cloud her campaign.

Zoom out: The 2024 Senate map is extremely challenging for Democrats, threatening to wipe out their majority for a decade.

Deep-blue California is virtually guaranteed to vote in a Democrat to replace Feinstein, but the heated contest between three popular members of Congress will draw massive spending and attention.

Schiff, like Porter and Lee, says he considers himself a progressive, but only the latter two have held positions of leadership in the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

What to watch: How Pelosi engages with and campaigns for Schiff, and the coming intra-party divisions over whether Democrats should push to elect a Black woman, as there are currently zero in the U.S. Senate.