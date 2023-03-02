Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is seen in the Capitol subway on Feb. 15. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif), 89, has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with the shingles last month, a spokesperson told Axios Thursday.

Driving the news: Feinstein, the oldest sitting member of the Senate, is receiving treatment in San Francisco.

"I ... expect to make a full recovery," she said in a statement. "I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

Feinstein was absent from a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday and from several roll call votes throughout the week, per the Washington Post.

Of note: Last month, Feinstein announced she will not seek re-election in 2024 after more than three decades in the Senate.