Charted: Baby Boomers rule Congress

Note: Overall U.S. data based on 2021 resident population estimates; Includes non-voting Congress members; Data: Quorum, U.S. Census Bureau, Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Nearly half of the lawmakers in the 118th Congress are Baby Boomers, despite people born between 1946-1964 making up just 21% of the U.S. population, according to data from Quorum.

By the numbers: The average age of members of Congress is now 58 years old — one year younger than last Congress, which was the oldest in recent history.

Several older members of Congress retired last year.

The average age of freshmen members is 47.

Zoom in: The Senate is older than the House, with an average age of 64 compared to 57 in the lower chamber.