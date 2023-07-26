27 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Charted: Baby Boomers rule Congress
Nearly half of the lawmakers in the 118th Congress are Baby Boomers, despite people born between 1946-1964 making up just 21% of the U.S. population, according to data from Quorum.
By the numbers: The average age of members of Congress is now 58 years old — one year younger than last Congress, which was the oldest in recent history.
- Several older members of Congress retired last year.
- The average age of freshmen members is 47.
Zoom in: The Senate is older than the House, with an average age of 64 compared to 57 in the lower chamber.
- More than half of the Senate is over the age of 65.
- One in five Americans are members of Gen Z now, but only the oldest of them meet the House of Representatives' minimum age requirement of 25. At age 26, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) is the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress.