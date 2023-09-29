Biden remembers Sen. Dianne Feinstein: "A true trailblazer"

President Biden on Friday lauded Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) as "a pioneering American" and a "true trailblazer."

Driving the news: "She's made history in so many ways, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations," Biden said in a statement paying tribute to Feinstein.

Feinstein's death at the age of 90 was announced Friday morning.

She was the longest serving female senator, on top of a storied career that included serving as the first female mayor of San Fransisco and first female U.S. senator from California.

The big picture: Biden praised Feinstein's legacy, pointing to her work on gun control and civil liberties. He recalled her "skillful legislating and sheer force of will."

Biden also credited Feinstein for opening doors for younger generations of female leaders.

The bottom line: "Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that's what Jill and I will miss the most," Biden said.

Go deeper: In photos: Sen. Dianne Feinstein's historic career