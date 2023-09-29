14 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden remembers Sen. Dianne Feinstein: "A true trailblazer"
President Biden on Friday lauded Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) as "a pioneering American" and a "true trailblazer."
Driving the news: "She's made history in so many ways, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations," Biden said in a statement paying tribute to Feinstein.
- Feinstein's death at the age of 90 was announced Friday morning.
- She was the longest serving female senator, on top of a storied career that included serving as the first female mayor of San Fransisco and first female U.S. senator from California.
The big picture: Biden praised Feinstein's legacy, pointing to her work on gun control and civil liberties. He recalled her "skillful legislating and sheer force of will."
- Biden also credited Feinstein for opening doors for younger generations of female leaders.
The bottom line: "Dianne was tough, sharp, always prepared, and never pulled a punch, but she was also a kind and loyal friend, and that's what Jill and I will miss the most," Biden said.
Go deeper: In photos: Sen. Dianne Feinstein's historic career