In photos: Sen. Dianne Feinstein's historic career

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the oldest serving member of the U.S. Senate, has died at the age of 90.

The big picture: Feinstein had a trailblazing political career that was filled with milestones, including becoming the first female mayor of San Fransisco and first female U.S. senator from California.

She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and was the longest serving female senator.

What they're saying: "There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother," her office said in a statement Friday. "Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state."

"She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary."

In photos

Dianne Feinstein takes over as President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Jan. 8, 1970. Photo: Bill Young/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Dianne Feinstein at a memorial service for assassinated Supervisor Harvey Milk in San Francisco, Nov. 1978. Photo: Janet Fries/Getty Images

Dianne Feinstein being sworn in as the new mayor of San Francisco in December 1978. Photo: John O'Hara/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Dianne Feinstein addresses the Democratic National Convention in July 1992. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Swearing-in of Dianne Feinstein at the Senate in Nov. 1992. Photo: Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a press conference in June 2018 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images