1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: Sen. Dianne Feinstein's historic career
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the oldest serving member of the U.S. Senate, has died at the age of 90.
The big picture: Feinstein had a trailblazing political career that was filled with milestones, including becoming the first female mayor of San Fransisco and first female U.S. senator from California.
- She was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and was the longest serving female senator.
What they're saying: "There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother," her office said in a statement Friday. "Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state."
- "She left a legacy that is undeniable and extraordinary."