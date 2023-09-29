Pioneering Feinstein remembered by women lawmakers: "A force"
Women lawmakers from both parties recognized the legacy of Sen. Dianne Feinstein shortly after news of her death at 90 became public on Friday.
Why it matters: Feinstein, the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history, was elected to office in 1992 in the wake of Clarence Thomas' confirmation to the Supreme Court — which helped galvanize a record number of women to run for office in a wave known as "the Year of the Woman."
- That record was topped in 2018 during the midterm elections of former President Trump's term — and the moment drew parallels to 1992 because it coincided with Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.
- Thomas and Kavanaugh, both conservatives, were accused publicly of sexual misconduct during their confirmation hearings.
Context: Feinstein's sprawling legacy following her historic ascendance to the Senate includes advocating for stricter gun control measures, civil rights and abortion access.
- Feinstein also chaired the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee, leading a sweeping and revelatory investigation into the CIA's torture program after 9/11.
Yes, but: Later, as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feinstein attracted criticism for her handling of the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.
- Feinstein also received blowback in 2020 for hugging Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), then the chair of the committee, at the end of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett — a Trump nominee seen as a threat to abortion rights.
- More recently, Feinstein faced scrutiny over health concerns and her ability to serve.
By the numbers: Despite the strides made by Feinstein's generation, the most recent statistics show women made up only 24% of the U.S. Senate.
- Of note: With former California Sen. Kamala Harris now serving as vice president, there are no Black women in the Senate.
Here's what women lawmakers have said following Feinstein's death: