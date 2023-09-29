Pioneering Feinstein remembered by women lawmakers: "A force"

Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks during a news conference on the Violence Against Women Act at the U.S. Capitol in 2022. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty

Women lawmakers from both parties recognized the legacy of Sen. Dianne Feinstein shortly after news of her death at 90 became public on Friday.

Why it matters: Feinstein, the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history, was elected to office in 1992 in the wake of Clarence Thomas' confirmation to the Supreme Court — which helped galvanize a record number of women to run for office in a wave known as "the Year of the Woman."

That record was topped in 2018 during the midterm elections of former President Trump's term — and the moment drew parallels to 1992 because it coincided with Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Thomas and Kavanaugh, both conservatives, were accused publicly of sexual misconduct during their confirmation hearings.

Context: Feinstein's sprawling legacy following her historic ascendance to the Senate includes advocating for stricter gun control measures, civil rights and abortion access.

Feinstein also chaired the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee, leading a sweeping and revelatory investigation into the CIA's torture program after 9/11.

Yes, but: Later, as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feinstein attracted criticism for her handling of the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

Feinstein also received blowback in 2020 for hugging Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), then the chair of the committee, at the end of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett — a Trump nominee seen as a threat to abortion rights.

More recently, Feinstein faced scrutiny over health concerns and her ability to serve.

By the numbers: Despite the strides made by Feinstein's generation, the most recent statistics show women made up only 24% of the U.S. Senate.

Of note: With former California Sen. Kamala Harris now serving as vice president, there are no Black women in the Senate.

Here's what women lawmakers have said following Feinstein's death:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democrat of Wisconsin

Sen. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, independent of Arizona

Sen. Katie Boyd Britt, Republican of Alabama