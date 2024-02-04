Nikki Haley had an eye-popping month of fundraising in January, hauling in almost as much cash as the prior three months combined, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The Haley campaign has the money to keep her long-shot presidential bid alive, even as many leaders in her party have called for the GOP primary to come to an end.

Haley raised $16.5 million in January, including $11.7 million from grassroots supporters, according to her campaign.

The campaign also added 69,274 new donors last month.

Zoom in: Haley brought in more than $5 million in online grassroots donations the week after New Hampshire. She saw a surge in support after Trump threatened to bar any Haley donor from "MAGA camp."

"It was just a sort of gasoline on the fire," said Mark Harris, the lead strategist for the pro-Haley super PAC Stand for America.

Haley has 10 fundraisers over the next two weeks in California, Florida, New York and Texas to continue to make her case to mega-donors who were key to her rise.

The campaign's January fundraising reports are due Feb. 20.

Zoom out: Haley's campaign raised more cash than it spent in 2023, while rival campaigns like Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) all burned through more cash than they brought in.

"The campaign was smart and was thrifty and was very diligent with how it used its resources," Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas told Axios.

Haley brought in $17.3 million during the fourth quarter, her public FEC filing shows, more than double the $8.2 million she raised during the quarter before that.

By the numbers: Haley had $14 million in cash on hand at the end of 2023.

Sen. Bernie Sanders had $18.1 million in cash on hand during the same period of the 2020 campaign, while President Biden had $8.9 million.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R) had $18.7 million on hand in the same period of the 2016 campaign.

Trump's campaign ended 2023 with $33 million on hand, but his FEC filings show he spent millions of donor money on legal fees, with multiple criminal trials ahead of him.

What to watch: The Stand for America super PAC spent more aggressively and ended 2023 with $3.5 million left in the bank.

Harris said that it's focused on South Carolina ahead of the state's Feb. 24 primary.

"We may end up advertising in the Super Tuesday states ... but we're following the campaign's lead and the best thing we can do for all those states is have a strong showing in South Carolina."

The bottom line: "We're the insurgent outsider campaign, we're the underdog," Harris said. "That's right where Nikki likes to be."

