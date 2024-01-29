Scoop: Nikki Haley's coast-to-coast money week

Nikki Haley is continuing to fundraise across the country, despite recent losses to former President Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Why it matters: She should have enough money to campaign beyond South Carolina, no matter the outcome.

What we're watching: Haley has more than 10 fundraisers scheduled in the next two weeks — including in California, Florida, New York, and Texas —Axios has learned.

The intrigue: Tomorrow night she'll be in New York City for an event whose hosts include Ken Langone, the Home Depot co-founder who previously said he was waiting for Haley's New Hampshire results because he "did not want to throw money down a rat hole."

Other members of the event's host committee include private equity titan Henry Kravis and hedge fund manager Cliff Asness, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by Axios.

The big picture: Haley has raised $4 million in online grassroots donations since New Hampshire, including $1 million after Donald Trump threatened her donors with being "permanently barred" from Trump world if they continued to support Haley.

The Haley-aligned PAC SFA Inc. recently announced an eye-popping $50 million in the second half of 2023.

What they're saying: "Nikki is the last one standing between the rematch no one wants in Trump and Biden," Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez Cubas tells Axios.