Iowa caucuses day arrives with subzero temps and Trump a big favorite

Trump speaks on the eve of the caucuses in Indianola, Iowa. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Iowa voters will brave wind chills as low as -35°F on Monday to caucus for the Republican presidential nomination.

The big picture: Anything but a big win for former President Trump would be a shock, so the real drama may come from the fight for second place between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

Follow along for live updates and real-time results.

What to know: Iowa caucus sites open at 7pm CST (8pm EST) in all 99 counties in the state, followed by speeches, mingling and the casting of votes.

Axios politics reporter Sophia Cai and Axios Des Moines co-authors Linh Ta and Jason Clayworth will be reporting from the state, while Axios political reporters will provide real-time analysis.

We'll also be featuring real-time results from across the state via the Associated Press as returns begin to come in.

Iowa caucuses day dashboard:

ANKENY, Iowa — Haley and DeSantis are spending the final hours before the caucuses begin in the snowy I-80 and I-35 corridors, courting suburban voters who want an alternative to Trump, Axios' Sophia Cai and Linh Ta report.

Why it matters: The late rush in Iowa is a snow-covered version of election battles to come across the U.S. in 2024, as both parties fight for voters in suburbs that aren't heavily Republican red or Democratic blue.

In Iowa and beyond, suburban voters generally are more likely to be college-educated, more affluent and more likely to live in moderate battleground precincts than rural voters who, in Iowa, have largely favored Trump.

Between the lines: Haley, who is relying on more moderate Republicans, has focused on suburban counties that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) won in the 2016 caucuses.

DeSantis is competing with Trump for rural evangelical voters and has often leaned on his wife, Casey DeSantis, and Iowa's popular Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, to make his pitch to suburban voters.

DES MOINES — Temperatures in central Iowa aren't expected to crack 0°F on caucus day and the National Weather Service is warning of dangerous wind chills as low as -35°F.

Why it matters: In some rural precincts, as few as 10 people can make a big difference, Axios' Linh Ta reports.

"Turnout is absolutely everything for all of the candidates," says Starlyn Perdue, GOP chair for Pottawattamie County, on the western side of the state. "You can't just have one person show up, you want to have multiple people show up and spread the message for that candidate."

State of play: Around two-feet of snow fell in the past week. Now Monday and Tuesday are forecast to be the two coldest days of the Arctic outbreak that has descended on the Midwest.

Roads in the Des Moines metro area are mostly drivable — snow plows have had two days to do their magic — but compact snow and some ice are still causing occasional skidding, Axios' Sophia Cai notes.

What they're saying: Polk County GOP Chair Gloria Mazza still expects a "really decent turnout" in her area, which is home to Des Moines, but thinks turnout statewide could be impacted — for example among older voters in rural areas.

Local Democratic political consultant Jeff Link told Axios the frigid temperatures could dampen turnout among Trump supporters who assume he's already ahead.

DES MOINES — Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann isn't expecting any challenges to tonight's results, including from Trump, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

What he's saying: "I don't think he's going to question the process."

"We are in constant contact with all the campaigns from [long-shot candidate Ryan] Binkley all the way to the Trump campaign," Kaufmann told reporters at a Bloomberg roundtable on Sunday.

"They know exactly what we're doing and how we're doing it. We share precinct chairs, precinct reporting. I don't think there's going to be a question about process."

Kari Lake signs an autograph at Trump HQ in Des Moines. Photo: Sophia Cai/Axios

On the ground: Sophia also stopped by Trump HQ in Des Moines on Saturday, where Trump surrogate and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was greeting supporters.