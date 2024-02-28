Marianne Williamson re-enters 2024 race after besting Dean Phillips in Michigan

Marianne Williamson speaks during a campaign rally at Vic Mathias Shores Park on Feb. 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Author Marianne Williamson on Wednesday made the unusual move of "unsuspending" her long-shot 2024 presidential campaign. The big picture: Williamson, despite having dropped her bid, edged out Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) for third in the Michigan Democratic primary, with over 98% of expected votes reported.

As of Wednesday morning, she had received about 3% of the vote in Michigan to Phillips' 2.7%.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, won over 81% of the vote in Michigan, while "uncommitted" received about 13%.

The "uncommitted" contingent came out of an organized protest vote to the Biden administration's response to Israel and the war in Gaza. It was flexed especially in areas with bigger Arab American populations.

Driving the news: "As of today, I am unsuspending my campaign for the presidency of the United States, " she said in a video posted on the social media platform X.

"We have to respond to Donald Trump's dark vision of possibility ... we need to have a peace academy as well as a military academy," she said.

"We need to have a ceasefire now," she added.

The big picture: Williamson announced earlier this month that she was suspending her long-shot presidential campaign, after receiving just 2% of the vote in South Carolina's Democratic primary and about 3% in Nevada.

She launched her campaign last March, becoming the first Democratic candidate to formally challenge Biden.

She previously launched a failed presidential bid in 2020.

What she's saying: "Some people would say … you're delusional," she said.

"I'll tell you what's delusional, is just … hoping that somehow Biden and [Vice President] Harris will be able to beat that juggernaut of dark, dark vision."

Go deeper: Meet the 2024 presidential candidates