57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Marianne Williamson suspends 2024 presidential campaign

Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson speaks during a campaign event at Teatotaller's Cafe in Concord, New Hampshire, on January 17, 2024.

Then-Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson during a January campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Author Marianne Williamson announced Wednesday she's suspending her long-shot challenge to President Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The big picture: "I read a quote the other day that said sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too," said Williamson, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 primary race, in a YouTube video announcement. "And so today, even though it is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency, I do want to see the beauty."

