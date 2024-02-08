Author Marianne Williamson announced Wednesday she's suspending her long-shot challenge to President Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The big picture: "I read a quote the other day that said sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too," said Williamson, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 primary race, in a YouTube video announcement. "And so today, even though it is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency, I do want to see the beauty."