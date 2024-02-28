Skip to main content
Updated Feb 27, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Biden wins Michigan Democratic primary, AP projects

Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Biden won the Michigan Democratic primary on Tuesday, AP projects.

Why it matters: Michigan's Democratic primary had been viewed as a litmus test on whether his unwavering support for Israel may be a vulnerability in the key swing state in November.

  • Early results show that tens of thousands of Michigan Democratic primary voters cast ballots for "uncommitted," instead of Biden.

Zoom in: Activists in Michigan sought to get voters to support "uncommitted" in Tuesday's primary to send a message to Biden that his support for Israel could cost him in November. The group seeks a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

  • The campaign to support "uncommitted" drew the backing from some prominent Democrats, including former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

What he's saying: "I want to thank every Michigander who made their voice heard today," Biden said in a statement, which did not directly mention the "uncommitted" effort.

  • "Exercising the right to vote and participating in our democracy is what makes America great."
  • "This fight for our freedoms, for working families, and for Democracy is going to take all of us coming together."

State of play: Michigan has the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the country and more than 300,ooo Arab Americans live in Metro Detroit.

  • Biden won the state by just three percentage-points in 2020 and it's expected to be a key battleground in November.

Between the lines: The Biden campaign sought to manage expectations heading into Tuesday's primary, highlighting that when former President Obama sought re-election in 2012, about 21,000, or 11% of total votes, went to "uncommitted" in Michigan.

  • A write-in effort was also launched in New Hampshire that encouraged voters to write "ceasefire" instead of backing Biden, but the effort did not garner much traction.

