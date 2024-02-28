Biden wins Michigan Democratic primary, AP projects

Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals President Biden won the Michigan Democratic primary on Tuesday, AP projects. Why it matters: Michigan's Democratic primary had been viewed as a litmus test on whether his unwavering support for Israel may be a vulnerability in the key swing state in November.

Early results show that tens of thousands of Michigan Democratic primary voters cast ballots for "uncommitted," instead of Biden.

Zoom in: Activists in Michigan sought to get voters to support "uncommitted" in Tuesday's primary to send a message to Biden that his support for Israel could cost him in November. The group seeks a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The campaign to support "uncommitted" drew the backing from some prominent Democrats, including former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

What he's saying: "I want to thank every Michigander who made their voice heard today," Biden said in a statement, which did not directly mention the "uncommitted" effort.

"Exercising the right to vote and participating in our democracy is what makes America great."

"This fight for our freedoms, for working families, and for Democracy is going to take all of us coming together."

State of play: Michigan has the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the country and more than 300,ooo Arab Americans live in Metro Detroit.

Biden won the state by just three percentage-points in 2020 and it's expected to be a key battleground in November.

Between the lines: The Biden campaign sought to manage expectations heading into Tuesday's primary, highlighting that when former President Obama sought re-election in 2012, about 21,000, or 11% of total votes, went to "uncommitted" in Michigan.

A write-in effort was also launched in New Hampshire that encouraged voters to write "ceasefire" instead of backing Biden, but the effort did not garner much traction.

