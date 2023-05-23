1 hour ago - News

Metro Detroit has the country's largest Arabic-speaking population

Samuel Robinson
Pew Research Center tabulations of the 2021 American Community Survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

About 190,000 Arabic speakers live in Metro Detroit — or about 13% of all Arabic speakers in the U.S. and 91% of those in Michigan, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data.

Why it matters: The number of Americans speaking Arabic is up from 215,000 in 1980 to 1.4 million in 2021.

  • It's now the seventh-most common non-English language spoken at home.
  • More Americans speak Arabic than German and Italian.

Zoom in: The Detroit metro has the country's largest concentration of Arabic speakers, with 4.7% of the population age 5 and older speaking Arabic at home.

  • Only five other metro areas with more than 250,000 people have Arabic-speaking populations that exceed 1% of the total population.

Between the lines: Decades of immigration to cities like Dearborn, Hamtramck, Warren, Sterling Heights and Troy have established Arabic-speaking networks and organizations like the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, which work to assist Metro Detroit residents.

