Cenk Uygur, the creator of the progressive news commentary show "The Young Turks." Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon

Cenk Uygur, founder of the liberal progressive news outlet The Young Turks, announced Wednesday evening that he's running for president as a Democrat in 2024 against President Biden.

The big picture: The naturalized citizen who immigrated from Turkey to the U.S. in 1978 would be a long shot, but he said on his show that Biden would not win the election.

The Istanbul-born Uygur believes the Constitution's "natural born citizen" clause would enable him to become president, but that he may have to take his case to the U.S. Supreme Court fight to get there.

What they're saying: "It should not have been me, it should have been somebody else, but unfortunately it was not anyone else," Uygur said.

"There's only four months left. We must change course. He has at best a 10% chance of winning. I'm running as a proxy. I am running to win."

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

