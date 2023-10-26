The Republican candidates who have qualified for the third debate

2024 Republican presidential candidates during the Republican primary presidential debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Four Republican presidential candidates have qualified for the third GOP debate on Nov. 8, according to their campaigns.

Why it matters: That's about half as many candidates as the first and second primary debates. Like the first two, the Miami debate is unlikely to feature frontrunner former President Trump.

Driving the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have all qualified for the third debate, their campaigns said to Axios.

It's not yet clear if all of the qualifying candidates will show up on stage next month. Ramaswamy told Fox News earlier this month that he was "considering my options" on whether to participate.

Zoom in: To qualify, candidates must poll at least 4% in two national polls or 4% in a national poll and one early state poll. The polling must be conducted on or after Sept. 1, per the RNC.

Candidates also must have a minimum of 70,000 unique donors, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in at least 20 states or territories.

Flashback: Seven GOP candidates took the stage in Simi Valley, Calif. for the second Republican primary debate last month.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Vice President Mike Pence have not yet appeared to qualify for the third, according to the New York Times' tracker.

Trump, the clear frontrunner in the GOP primary, has said that he will not participate in the primary debates. He counter-programmed during the first two debates earlier this year.

What to watch: The debate is scheduled from 8-10 pm ET on Nov. 8 in Miami, Fla.

Lester Holt and Kristen Welker of NBC News, and conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt are set to moderate the debate.

