6 GOP candidates have qualified for second debate, campaigns say

Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy during the Republican primary presidential debate in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At least six Republican presidential candidates appear to have qualified for the second GOP presidential debate Sept. 27 in Simi Valley, Calif., according to their campaigns.

The big picture: The candidates are likely to take the stage without former President Trump, the GOP frontrunner who's planning to counterprogram the debate by speaking to striking autoworkers in Detroit about the same time.

Driving the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; businessman Vivek Ramaswamy; former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley; former Vice President Mike Pence; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) have all appeared to have qualified, according to spokespeople for their campaigns.

Participants in the debate need to show they have at least 50,000 unique donors, including at least 200 donors each from 20 states or territories.

They also need at least 3% of support in two qualifying national surveys, or in one national poll and two polls from competitive early primary states. The polls must have been conducted since Aug. 1.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who took the stage last month, has cleared the donor threshold but not the polling requirement, per a spokesperson for his campaign.

A spokesperson for former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who also took part in the first debate, did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Between the lines: The Republican National Committee has not yet released its official list of debate participants and, like the first debate, it hasn't said publicly which polls meet its standards for qualification.

The deadline for candidates to qualify is 48 hours before the debate, a spokesperson for the RNC confirmed.

Flashback: Trump, who said last month that he would "not be doing the debates," also snubbed the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee, instead sitting for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired during part of the debate.

Trump also refused to sign the RNC's pledge to support the eventual nominee, the final debate qualification requirement.

With Trump absent in Milwaukee, Ramaswamy emerged as a lightning rod on stage by sparring with his GOP rivals.

What to watch: The debate, co-moderated by Fox News Media's Stuart Varney and Dana Perino and UNIVISION's Ilia Calderón, is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Trump's speech in Detroit that evening is is scheduled in prime time as well, the New York Times first reported.

