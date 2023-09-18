Former President Trump is planning to go to Detroit next week to give a speech to striking union workers, per multiple reports.

The big picture: The 2024 GOP front-runner is said to be giving a prime-time speech on Sept. 27 instead of attending the second Republican primary debate, in what is likely a bid to get the votes of auto workers as a historic strike plays out.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) have been standing behind the rallying workers.

Catch up quick: The United Auto Workers union launched a strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis last week after negotiators failed to reach a deal for a new contract.

The Detroit Three automakers collectively have about 150,000 UAW-represented employees at dozens of factories in the U.S.

