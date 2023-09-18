Skip to main content
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump expected to address striking auto workers instead of attending GOP debate

Sareen Habeshian
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at the Pray Vote Stand Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on September 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Former President Trump during a Washington, D.C., event last week. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former President Trump is planning to go to Detroit next week to give a speech to striking union workers, per multiple reports.

The big picture: The 2024 GOP front-runner is said to be giving a prime-time speech on Sept. 27 instead of attending the second Republican primary debate, in what is likely a bid to get the votes of auto workers as a historic strike plays out.

  • Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) have been standing behind the rallying workers.

Catch up quick: The United Auto Workers union launched a strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis last week after negotiators failed to reach a deal for a new contract.

  • The Detroit Three automakers collectively have about 150,000 UAW-represented employees at dozens of factories in the U.S.

More from Axios:

Go deeper