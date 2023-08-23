Live updates: Republican candidates, sans Trump, to debate for first time

The stage for the first GOP debate, hosted by Fox News. The debate will be broadcast on the cable news channel beginning at 9 pm ET from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo courtesy of Fox News)

Eight Republican presidential candidates are scheduled to take the stage in Milwaukee tonight for the first GOP debate of the 2024 election, though the most notable name — former President Donald Trump — will be missing.

Why it matters: It's the first opportunity for nearly all of the candidates to appeal to a national audience as to why they should become the GOP nominee, though Trump is sure to loom large over the event.

As the debate is ongoing, Trump's pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson will be broadcast on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Despite being the frontrunner in the GOP race, Trump did not qualify for tonight's debate because of his refusal to sign the Republication National Committee's (RNC) loyalty pledge.

Trump previously said he doesn't plan on attending any of the primary debates because the "public knows who I am."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' advisers expect the theme of the night to be "dog-pile on Ron" for many of the eight other expected GOP candidates, Axios' Alex Thompson reports.

The DeSantis campaign wants to avoid sparring with Republicans and focus on "his vision to beat Joe Biden, reverse American decline, and revive the American Dream."

But Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have previewed attacks on DeSantis in recent days after DeSantis' super PAC urged the governor to attack them.

"We don't need another career politician beholden to the donor class sitting in the White House," Ramaswamy tweeted Sunday in a shot at DeSantis and his well-funded super PAC, Never Back Down.

Christie said Friday that if DeSantis defends Trump at the debate, as the super PAC memo advised, then "he should do Donald Trump a favor and do our party a favor — come back to Tallahassee and endorse Donald Trump."

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum shared this image of himself on crutches and in a medical walking boot after injuring himself playing basketball yesterday. (Photo: Doug Burgum via X)

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum visited the ER last night after an injury sustained while playing pick-up basketball. Now he'll take the stage, perhaps in crutches.

"I'm in," he wrote on the social media platform X on Wednesday afternoon alongside a picture of himself with crutches.

"I've played lots of pick-up games in my day! This isn't the first time one has sent me to the ER."

"I got a high-grade tear on my Achilles tendon last night," he told a local Fox affiliate. The recommendation for that would be to be off your feet for a week or more, but we're not gonna let that get in the way."

Burgum will occupy the 8th podium slot.

Fox News has restricted access to the post-debate "spin room" — saying only staffers of candidates who are participating in the debate can be there, Axios' Alex Thompson writes.

Why it matters: It's the latest tussle in the long-running, love-hate relationship between Trump and Fox — a dynamic that has become increasingly tense as the Republican frontrunner has bashed the conservative network for not being sufficiently deferential.

Trump senior aides who had indicated they'd be in the spin room — where campaigns tout their candidate and rip their foes — now will be able to enter only if they're guests of media organizations, per the memo.

Eight Republican presidential primary candidates qualified for the Fox News debate by meeting certain fundraising and donor requirements and taking a pledge to support the future nominee, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

The big picture: The Republican National Committee said on Monday the qualifiers are:

Why it matters: More important than who will be on stage is who will not: Trump, the leading candidate for the nomination, never qualified.

While he easily met the debate's fundraising and donor prerequisites, he refused to take the pledge, disqualifying him.

Some qualifiers have harangued Trump for his refusal to appear, and others, including Pence, have said they hoped to have an opportunity to spar with him on stage.

Of note: Several other Republican primary candidates will also not appear, including:

— Written by Jacob Knutson