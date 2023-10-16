Third GOP primary debate will be hosted by NBC News on Nov. 8

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

2024 Republican presidential candidates during the GOP primary presidential debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The third Republican presidential primary debate will be hosted by NBC News on Nov. 8, the network said Monday.

Driving the news: The debate will air from 8 pm to 10 pm ET. It is set to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

The moderators and format for the third debate have not yet been announced.

The debate will air on TV, streaming and NBC News digital platforms, the network said.

Zoom in: The qualifying requirements for the third debate are harder than the first two, the RNC said last month.

Candidates must poll at least 4% in two national polls or 4% in a national poll and one early state poll, including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina. The polling must be conducted on or after Sept. 1, per the RNC.

Candidates also must have a minimum of 70,000 unique donors, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in at least 20 states or territories.

State of play: Seven GOP candidates took the stage in Simi Valley, Calif. for the second Republican primary debate last month.

Former President Trump, the GOP frontrunner, counter-programed the debate by speaking to striking autoworkers in Detroit.

He said in August that he will "not be doing the debates."

Go deeper: Second GOP presidential primary debate drops to 9.5M viewers

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional background.