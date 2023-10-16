Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Third GOP primary debate will be hosted by NBC News on Nov. 8
The third Republican presidential primary debate will be hosted by NBC News on Nov. 8, the network said Monday.
Driving the news: The debate will air from 8 pm to 10 pm ET. It is set to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
- The moderators and format for the third debate have not yet been announced.
- The debate will air on TV, streaming and NBC News digital platforms, the network said.
Zoom in: The qualifying requirements for the third debate are harder than the first two, the RNC said last month.
- Candidates must poll at least 4% in two national polls or 4% in a national poll and one early state poll, including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina. The polling must be conducted on or after Sept. 1, per the RNC.
- Candidates also must have a minimum of 70,000 unique donors, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in at least 20 states or territories.
State of play: Seven GOP candidates took the stage in Simi Valley, Calif. for the second Republican primary debate last month.
- Former President Trump, the GOP frontrunner, counter-programed the debate by speaking to striking autoworkers in Detroit.
- He said in August that he will "not be doing the debates."
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional background.