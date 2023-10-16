Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Third GOP primary debate will be hosted by NBC News on Nov. 8

Erin Doherty

2024 Republican presidential candidates during the GOP primary presidential debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The third Republican presidential primary debate will be hosted by NBC News on Nov. 8, the network said Monday.

Driving the news: The debate will air from 8 pm to 10 pm ET. It is set to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.

  • The moderators and format for the third debate have not yet been announced.
  • The debate will air on TV, streaming and NBC News digital platforms, the network said.

Zoom in: The qualifying requirements for the third debate are harder than the first two, the RNC said last month.

  • Candidates must poll at least 4% in two national polls or 4% in a national poll and one early state poll, including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina. The polling must be conducted on or after Sept. 1, per the RNC.
  • Candidates also must have a minimum of 70,000 unique donors, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in at least 20 states or territories.

State of play: Seven GOP candidates took the stage in Simi Valley, Calif. for the second Republican primary debate last month.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional background.

