Data: Ballotpedia; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals. Note: The chart does not include independent campaigns. The Republican presidential field is smaller and shrinking faster than eight years ago, raising the chances former President Trump finds himself in a head-t0-head contest in some early primary states. Why it matters: The goal for most remaining candidates is to make themselves the sole alternative to Trump, who is still heavily favored to win the nomination.

The faster they can get there, the better they like their chances.

Driving the news: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has vacuumed up many of Sen. Tim Scott's (R-S.C.) major donors after her fellow South Carolinian dropped out last week.

"This is a two-person race — between one man and one woman," Haley campaign communications director Nachama Soloveichik told Axios.

Haley announced an eye-popping $10 million ad campaign in New Hampshire and Iowa next month, and new donors could further bolster her campaign's final push to overtake Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the earliest contests.

DeSantis, meanwhile, raised $2 million in 48 hours last week, showing an ability to expand his high-dollar donor base after many of his donors had already maxed out.

What they're saying: The GOP consolidation is happening faster than anyone anticipated, multiple people involved in the campaigns tell Axios.

"The person that hurts the most is Donald Trump," Kristin Davison, the chief operating officer of DeSantis' super PAC, said on the rapidly shrinking candidate pool. "He was banking on a crowded field, well through Iowa."

"Maybe the debates are the cause, but what's really sped it up is Trump's total domination," said Scott Reed, a co-chairman of the PAC that was supporting former Vice President Mike Pence.

"There's a massive amount of pressure from everything from the establishment conservative media to donors for a non-Trump candidate — for that to coalesce," one GOP political strategist told Axios.

That puts more pressure on candidates to bow out and get behind someone else once it is clear they don't have a shot at being the one to take on Trump.

Yes, but: Not everyone is folding to the pressure: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's campaign sent a memo to donors Friday signaling he will stay in the race through the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23 — and potentially well beyond.

The other side: Trump benefits from his semi-incumbent advantage and dominates in the polls. His team says it's not worried.

"We understand that there is a whole industry and game board built around the dungeons and dragons, pontificating political class about 'what ifs,'" said Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump strategist, told Axios.

"But the data does prove a consolidation — a consolidation behind Donald Trump against anyone in a head-to-head matchup," he added.

By the numbers: After Scott suspended his campaign last week, there are now eight active GOP candidates vying for the nomination, according to data pulled by Ballotpedia.

In mid-November 2015, there were 15. Twelve of them stayed in until the Iowa caucus on Feb. 1, 2016. Seven dropped out by Super Tuesday the following month.

By the end of November 2019, Democrats had 18 candidates — a record in the modern era. Joe Biden's resounding victory in South Carolina on Feb. 29, 2020, led to a dramatic consolidation of the field before Super Tuesday.

That set up a spring contest between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), with Democrats deciding that the more moderate candidate represented their best chance to defeat Trump.

The bottom line: Last week's GOP debate in Miami — two months before the Iowa caucuses — had five participants. Next month's will likely have four or fewer, depending on who meets the more stringent qualifications.