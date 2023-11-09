Third GOP presidential debate underway in Miami

Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) are introduced during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Five Republican presidential candidates took the stage on Wednesday in Miami for the third GOP primary debate.

Why it matters: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley are likely to spar as they vie to pitch themselves as the second-best alternative to frontrunner former President Trump.

Trump is skipping the debate and is hosting a rally in the Miami area.

Driving the news: Just five candidates qualified for the third debate, the Republican National Committee said earlier this week, after seven candidates took the stage last month.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott are set to also be on stage.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum did not qualify for the third debate, and former Vice President Mike Pence suspended his campaign in late October.

What to watch: The smaller field of candidates may present an opportunity for some presidential hopefuls to have a breakout moment on stage.

Foreign policy is likely to play a dominant role, and candidates may be pressed on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Republicans are broadly aligned in their response to the war, but it has exposed differences among GOP candidates over how the U.S. should engage in world affairs.

The question of providing aid to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia has also splintered the GOP.

Between the lines: DeSantis and Haley are locked in a distant race for second-place in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, according to an NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Ramaswamy calls on RNC chair to resign

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the third Republican presidential primary debate at the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, on November 8, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Vivek Ramaswamy called on RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign, citing a need for "accountability" in the GOP after several election losses last night.

What he's saying: "We've become a party of losers at the end of the day, a cancer in the Republican establishment. Let's speak the truth," Ramaswamy said to the crowd after being asked why he should be the party's nominee rather than former President Trump.

"I mean, since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022, no red wave that never came. We got trounced last night," he said

"And I think that we have to have accountability in our party. For that matter, Ronna, if you want to come on stage tonight, you want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign, I will turn over … yield my time to you."

Ahead of the debate, Ramaswamy had said he wanted to be "unhinged" per ABC.

— Shauneen Miranda