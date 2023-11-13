Tim Scott suspends presidential campaign

Sen. Tim Scott speaks during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 8. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced Sunday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign. Why it matters: Scott's surprise announcement comes after he spent aggressively during his campaign, but struggled to rise in the polls in the crowded 2024 primary.

Driving the news: "When I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign," he said in an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy."

"I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they're telling me: not now," Scott told Gowdy.

Between the lines: Scott did not make an endorsement in his Sunday announcement, saying instead that the voters should decide.

"I'm going to recommend that the voters study each candidate and their candidacies and frankly their past and make the best decision for the future of their country," he said.

"The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in on who they should endorse."

He also dismissed any questions about being another candidate's running mate. "Being vice president has never been on my to-do list," he said.

The big picture: Scott, one of the most prominent Black Republicans in the U.S., launched his presidential campaign in May, positioning himself as an optimistic, baggage-free alternative to front-runner former President Trump.

But he struggled to gain momentum in polls and he was averaging in the low-single digits in national 2024 primary polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.

His announcement comes days after he narrowly qualified for the third Republican primary debate, which had stricter donor and polling qualification criteria.

Scott's announcement comes after former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the Republican primary in late October.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.