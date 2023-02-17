The Republicans who endorsed a Trump challenger in 2024

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign event at the South Carolina State House on Jan. 28. Photo: Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's presidential announcement officially sets in motion the 2024 contest for the Republican nomination, bringing with it a brewing feud over endorsements.

Why it matters: The endorsements will provide a clearer look at the divisions within the GOP and reveal which Republicans abandon former President Trump, whose campaign has had a muted start following an underwhelming 2022 midterm elections showing.

The big picture: Haley's campaign launch in February makes her the first candidate to mount an official challenge to Trump, who is also her former boss, but other candidates are expected to enter what will likely be a crowded field.

Trump, who launched his campaign in November, so far has earned endorsements from congressional Republicans including Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and J.D. Vance (Ohio) and Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.), among others, per the Washington Post.

Haley earned her first endorsement from House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). Norman described her as a "fierce [and] a bold leader, who will fight for America."

"It’s time for a reset and a new chapter in national Republican politics, and there’s no better person to help write that new chapter than our former governor and my good friend, Nikki Haley!" Norman wrote in a tweet on Feb. 15, the day of her official announcement.

Norman has been a strong Trump ally, and he objected to certifying results of the 2020 election.

He was also one of the GOP hardliners who was a holdout during the prolonged House speakership vote for the 118th Congress.

What to watch: The wider 2024 GOP presidential field has not yet solidified, with widely watched potential contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) unlikely to make an official announcement until at least May.

Editor's note: This story will be updated with new details throughout.