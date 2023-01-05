McCarthy on track to lose again as House speakership vote chaos stretches to Day 3

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday was on track to lose his bid for speaker a seventh time, despite making concessions to his party’s detractors, as the ongoing Republican failure to reach consensus has ground the chamber's work to a halt.

The big picture: The House spectacle this week has put GOP infighting on display and may be a preview of what's to come in the 118th Congress, which ushers in a return of divided government.

McCarthy's loss will become official when the House clerk gavels.

Context: Without a speaker, members of the 118th Congress can't be sworn in, and the House can't set rules or consider legislation.

It's the first time in a century that the speaker vote has required multiple ballots.

State of play: The embattled California lawmaker lost six votes earlier this week in his bid for the speakership, with 20 of his Republican colleagues voting for alternative candidates, including Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.).

The House adjourned Wednesday night after three unsuccessful votes, giving McCarthy more time to negotiate. The House had three dead-end votes on Tuesday.

Between the lines: McCarthy as part of fresh concessions proposed adding more House Freedom Caucus members to the House Rules Committee and promised holding votes on term limit and border security bills.

He also proposed allowing a one member motion to vacate, instead of five, a sticking point for some Republicans.

The other side: House Democratic leaders on Thursday slammed Republicans for the "historic turmoil" in the chamber.

"It's my hope that today, the House Republicans will stop the bickering, stop the backbiting and stop the backstabbing of each other so we can have the back of the American people," Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said during a news conference.

By the numbers: A speaker can win with fewer than the conventionally necessary 218 votes if not every member shows up, or if some vote present.

McCarthy has remained firm in his intent to stay in the fight, no matter how long it takes.

Of note: McCarthy's continued losses came after former President Trump on Wednesday urged Republican lawmakers to vote for the McCarthy — one of his staunchest allies in the House during and after his presidency, despite McCarthy's initial public criticism of Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.