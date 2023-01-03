How the House speaker vote will work

The House on Tuesday will vote to elect its next speaker, culminating a dramatic battle for the gavel by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and a strong counter-effort by some of his conservative colleagues.

The big picture: It could be the first time since 1923 that the House holds multiple ballots to elect its next speaker.

Here's an overview of how Tuesday's vote will work.

What's happening: The 118th Congress convenes at noon Tuesday, after which the House clerk will lead a call to order. A chaplain will then lead a prayer and the clerk will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a quorum call.

Then, candidates for speaker are nominated from the floor, typically by party leaders, per the Congressional Research Service.

Nominations are followed immediately by a "viva voce" roll-call vote, or a vote where members-elect respond orally to the calling of their names.

The eventual speaker typically needs to win 218 votes — or a majority of the House — to secure the position.

If no candidate secures the majority on the first ballot, the process will repeat until a speaker is elected.

Between the lines: A speaker can win with fewer than 218 votes if not every member shows up, or if some vote present.

"Under the modern practice, the Speaker is elected by a majority of members-elect voting by surname," per House rules.

Zoom out: The last time a House speaker election took multiple ballots was in 1923, when Frederick Gillett (R-Mass.) was re-elected on the ninth ballot.

Of the 14 multiple ballot-elections for House speaker, 13 occurred before the Civil War.

And the longest speaker election in House history was in 1856 — when it took 133 votes and two months, per the Washington Post.

