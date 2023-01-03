19 Republicans vote against McCarthy on second House speaker ballot

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to make a dent in his opposition on Tuesday's second speaker ballot, with the same 19 Republicans voting against him as on the first ballot.

Between the lines: All 19 voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), who nominated McCarthy on the second ballot.

The 19 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy:

Andy Biggs (R-Az.)

Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.)

Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)

Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)

Michael Cloud (R-Texas)

Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Bob Good (R-Va.)

Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Andy Harris (R-Md.)

Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)

Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)

Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

Matt Rosendale (R-Mt.)

Chip Roy (R-Texas)

Keith Self (R-Texas)

The bottom line: The House can't move forward until a speaker is elected.