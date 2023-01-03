56 mins ago - Politics & Policy
19 Republicans vote against McCarthy on second House speaker ballot
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to make a dent in his opposition on Tuesday's second speaker ballot, with the same 19 Republicans voting against him as on the first ballot.
Between the lines: All 19 voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), who nominated McCarthy on the second ballot.
The 19 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy:
- Andy Biggs (R-Az.)
- Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
- Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
- Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.)
- Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)
- Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)
- Michael Cloud (R-Texas)
- Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
- Bob Good (R-Va.)
- Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)
- Andy Harris (R-Md.)
- Mary Miller (R-Ill.)
- Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)
- Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)
- Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)
- Scott Perry (R-Pa.)
- Matt Rosendale (R-Mt.)
- Chip Roy (R-Texas)
- Keith Self (R-Texas)
The bottom line: The House can't move forward until a speaker is elected.