56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

19 Republicans vote against McCarthy on second House speaker ballot

Alayna Treene

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Photo: Kent Nishimura via Getty Images

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to make a dent in his opposition on Tuesday's second speaker ballot, with the same 19 Republicans voting against him as on the first ballot.

Between the lines: All 19 voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), who nominated McCarthy on the second ballot.

The 19 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy:

  • Andy Biggs (R-Az.)
  • Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
  • Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
  • Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.)
  • Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)
  • Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)
  • Michael Cloud (R-Texas)
  • Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
  • Bob Good (R-Va.)
  • Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)
  • Andy Harris (R-Md.)
  • Mary Miller (R-Ill.)
  • Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)
  • Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)
  • Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)
  • Scott Perry (R-Pa.)
  • Matt Rosendale (R-Mt.)
  • Chip Roy (R-Texas)
  • Keith Self (R-Texas)

The bottom line: The House can't move forward until a speaker is elected.

