GOP revolt blocks McCarthy from winning House speaker on first ballot

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's first attempt at becoming House speaker failed on Tuesday, with 19 Republicans voting for other candidates.

Why it matters: This is the first time in 100 years that the House has needed more than one ballot to confirm a speaker, which requires a majority vote.

By the numbers:

10 votes for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) : Biggs, Reps. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mt.) and Rep.-elect Eli Crane (R-Ariz.).

: Biggs, Reps. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mt.) and Rep.-elect Eli Crane (R-Ariz.). Six votes for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio ): Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Mary Miller (R-Ill.) and Reps.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) and Keith Self (R-Texas).

): Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Mary Miller (R-Ill.) and Reps.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) and Keith Self (R-Texas). One vote for Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) : Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.).

: Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.). One vote for former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) : Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.).

: Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.). One vote for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.): Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

The other side: All 212 Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the first Black person nominated to lead either chamber of Congress.

Between the lines: Public attention leading up to the vote had largely focused on the five "Never Kevin" Republicans who had vocally campaigned against McCarthy.

The fact that 14 other Republicans emerged as "no" votes underscores the depth of McCarthy's challenge.

What to watch: McCarthy, who met with the GOP conference as late as Tuesday morning in an attempt to find a compromise, plans to continue vying for the top spot on as many ballots as necessary.

The strongest potential second choice for speaker is House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), who has made it clear he won't run against McCarthy.

Members of the new 118th Congress will not be sworn in until a speaker is elected.

"I have the record for the longest speech ever on the floor. I don't have a problem getting a record for the most votes for speaker, too," McCarthy said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

