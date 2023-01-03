What happens if there's no House speaker

Members of the 118th Congress stand for the Pledge of Allegiance on Jan. 3. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The longest House speaker election in history spanned two months and took 133 ballots — providing a warning sign for the 118th Congress.

Why it matters: The House is in limbo until it elects a speaker.

Members of the 118th Congress can't be sworn in, the House can't set rules to govern itself and it can't consider legislation or create committee assignments.

House Republicans have pledged to unleash a slew of investigations, including some targeting President Biden — all of which would be on pause until a speaker is elected.

What to watch: Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed on his first and second speaker ballots on Tuesday, with 19 of his Republican colleagues voting for other candidates.

Before the vote on Tuesday, he said: "I don't have a problem getting a record for the most votes for speaker."

Flashback: It took two months — and 133 ballots — for the House to elect its speaker in 1856.

The last time the House has needed more than one ballot to confirm a speaker was 1923.

