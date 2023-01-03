43 mins ago - Politics & Policy
What happens if there's no House speaker
The longest House speaker election in history spanned two months and took 133 ballots — providing a warning sign for the 118th Congress.
Why it matters: The House is in limbo until it elects a speaker.
- Members of the 118th Congress can't be sworn in, the House can't set rules to govern itself and it can't consider legislation or create committee assignments.
- House Republicans have pledged to unleash a slew of investigations, including some targeting President Biden — all of which would be on pause until a speaker is elected.
What to watch: Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed on his first and second speaker ballots on Tuesday, with 19 of his Republican colleagues voting for other candidates.
- Before the vote on Tuesday, he said: "I don't have a problem getting a record for the most votes for speaker."
Flashback: It took two months — and 133 ballots — for the House to elect its speaker in 1856.
- The last time the House has needed more than one ballot to confirm a speaker was 1923.
