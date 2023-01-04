House GOP stuck in limbo as speakership battle enters Day 2

The House of Representatives convenes for the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

House Republicans on Wednesday remain in limbo — without a leader — as lawmakers convened for a second day over a chaotic speakership vote.

Why it matters: It's the first time since 1923 that the speaker vote has required multiple ballots and it's unclear when — or how — lawmakers will eventually break the deadlock.

The latest: In the fourth round of voting for House speaker, Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar nominated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for a fourth time, while Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) nominated McCarthy.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) nominated Byron Donalds (R-Fl.) for speaker. Both lawmakers voted against McCarthy's bid on Tuesday.

Between the lines: Donalds during the third ballot on Tuesday switched his vote from McCarthy to Jordan, and he urged his GOP colleagues to “come to a consensus.”

Donalds voted for himself during Wednesday's vote.

State of play: Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) failed to secure the necessary 218 votes for the speakership three times on Tuesday.

The same 19 Republicans voted Tuesday for other candidates to block McCarthy's bid on the first two ballots. On the second ballot, those defectors voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

On the third ballot, 20 Republicans voted for Jordan.

By the numbers: A speaker can win with fewer than 218 votes if not every member shows up, or if some vote present.

McCarthy has remained firm in his intent to stay in the fight, no matter how long it takes. He told reporters on Tuesday that he sees a "path" toward victory by flipping 11 votes if some members vote present.

Worth noting: Former President Trump on Wednesday urged Republican lawmakers to vote for the McCarthy — one of his staunchest allies in the House during and after his presidency, despite McCarthy's initial public criticism of Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Trump, who has launched a 2024 White House bid, did not make a public endorsement on Tuesday as the House delved into chaos.

"Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our great Republican House members to vote for Kevin, close the deal, take the victory," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

President Biden also commented Wednesday on the stalemate, saying: "I just think it's a little embarrassing it's taken so long and the way they're dealing with one another."

Zoom out: The disarray over the speakership is emblematic of a wider, ongoing civil war within the Republican party, following an underperformance in November's midterm elections that left them with a razor-thin House majority.

That small majority has meant McCarthy could only afford to lose a handful of votes within his party to secure the gavel.

McCarthy spent weeks courting those in his conference who oppose him, making a series of major concessions — but those efforts have yet to pay off.

The bottom line: The House can't swear in its new members until a speaker is elected.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.