Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is standing behind House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's faltering bid for the speakership, criticizing hardliners who have turned against the California Republican.

Why it matters: It's a sign of Greene's play to link herself with McCarthy to gain legitimacy and influence in the GOP.

Driving the news: "If the base only understood that 19 Republicans voting against McCarthy are playing Russian roulette with our hard earned Republican majority right now," Greene wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

"This is the worst thing that could possibly happen," she added.

Greene was responding to a tweet from right-wing media personality Charlie Kirk about a rumor that some Republicans could form a coalition with Democrats to pick the next speaker.

Zoom out: Greene is following in the footsteps of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.), who moved from a fringe conservative to a key party figure, Axios' Alayna Treene previously reported.

"Jim and I talk frequently ... we're similar thinkers," Greene told Treene.

Greene said that she hadn't "been promised anything" with McCarthy's potential speakership, adding: "I've asked for committee positions, but I'm not doing it with a guaranteed deal."

Between the lines: Jordan earned votes on Tuesday in the battle for the House speakership, but Greene remained firm in her support for McCarthy.

