Trump publicly urges House GOP to back McCarthy for speaker

Former President Trump on Wednesday urged his Republican colleagues to vote for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in the speaker election.

Why it matters: The House is at a complete standstill after McCarthy failed to secure the votes needed to be elected speaker on Tuesday — with 20 of his Republican colleagues voting for alternative candidates in the last of three separate ballots.

What he's saying: "Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our great Republican House members to vote for Kevin, close the deal, take the victory," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"Republicans, do not turn a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat. It's time to celebrate, you deserve it. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, maybe even a great job - just watch!" he added.

State of play: Trump on Tuesday night declined to say whether he'd support the California Republican for the speakership role, while McCarthy said that he had the former president's backing.

Trump had previously backed McCarthy for the role, telling Breitbart in an interview last month that he "deserves the shot."

What to watch: The House will meet Wednesday at noon to resume voting for its next speaker.

McCarthy has vowed to stay in the House speakership race, telling reporters that he sees a potential "path" forward to secure the necessary votes.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.