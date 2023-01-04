McCarthy says he has Trump's support for speaker

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy walks to the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol Building on Dec. 23. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters he intends to fight on in his bid to be speaker and said former President Trump gave him his backing when he spoke with him Tuesday.

Driving the news: McCarthy's comments that were confirmed to Axios came hours after Trump declined to say if he'd support him for the speakership role after the California Republican lost three speakership ballots.

What they're saying: "I got everybody calling me wanting my support, but let's see what happens," Trump told NBC News in a phone conversation. "That's all I can say. But we’ll see what happens. We’ll see how it all works out."

The big picture: On the first two ballots, the same 19 Republicans blocked McCarthy by voting for other candidates. On the second ballot, they all voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). On the third, the tally grew to 20 Republicans voting for Jordan.