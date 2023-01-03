House adjourns after anti-McCarthy mutiny paralyzes House speaker vote
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost his bid for the speakership on the first round of voting Tuesday — and shortly thereafter, he lost a second ballot and a third.
Why it matters: Ballots will continue until someone gets a majority of votes — but it's unclear how long that will take. The House can't start regular business until a speaker is elected.
The latest: Lawmakers decided to adjourn until noon Wednesday after hitting a stalemate.
- Members of the 118th Congress can't be sworn in, the House can't set rules to govern itself, and it can't consider legislation or create committee assignments.
Flashback: It took two months — and 133 ballots — for the House to elect its speaker in 1856.
- The last time the House needed more than one ballot to confirm a speaker was 1923.
What's happening: On the first two ballots, the same 19 Republicans blocked McCarthy by voting for other candidates. On the second ballot, they all voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). On the third, the tally grew to 20 Republicans voting for Jordan.
- All Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) — the first Black person nominated to lead either chamber of Congress — on every ballot.
The 20 House Republicans who voted at some point against McCarthy:
- Andy Biggs (R-Az.)
- Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)
- Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)
- Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.)
- Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)
- Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)
- Michael Cloud (R-Texas)
- Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)
- Bob Good (R-Va.)
- Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)
- Andy Harris (R-Md.)
- Mary Miller (R-Ill.)
- Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)
- Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)
- Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)
- Scott Perry (R-Pa.)
- Matt Rosendale (R-Mt.)
- Chip Roy (R-Texas)
- Keith Self (R-Texas)
- Byron Donalds (R-Fl.)
