House adjourns after anti-McCarthy mutiny paralyzes House speaker vote

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost his bid for the speakership on the first round of voting Tuesday — and shortly thereafter, he lost a second ballot and a third.

Why it matters: Ballots will continue until someone gets a majority of votes — but it's unclear how long that will take. The House can't start regular business until a speaker is elected.

The latest: Lawmakers decided to adjourn until noon Wednesday after hitting a stalemate.

Members of the 118th Congress can't be sworn in, the House can't set rules to govern itself, and it can't consider legislation or create committee assignments.

Flashback: It took two months — and 133 ballots — for the House to elect its speaker in 1856.

The last time the House needed more than one ballot to confirm a speaker was 1923.

What's happening: On the first two ballots, the same 19 Republicans blocked McCarthy by voting for other candidates. On the second ballot, they all voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). On the third, the tally grew to 20 Republicans voting for Jordan.

All Democrats voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) — the first Black person nominated to lead either chamber of Congress — on every ballot.

The 20 House Republicans who voted at some point against McCarthy:

Andy Biggs (R-Az.)

Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.)

Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)

Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)

Michael Cloud (R-Texas)

Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Bob Good (R-Va.)

Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Andy Harris (R-Md.)

Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)

Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)

Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

Matt Rosendale (R-Mt.)

Chip Roy (R-Texas)

Keith Self (R-Texas)

Byron Donalds (R-Fl.)

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional developments.