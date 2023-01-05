McCarthy sweetens his offer to House GOP rebels

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy offered fresh concessions on Wednesday evening in an attempt to keep his speakership bid alive, multiple GOP sources told Axios.

Between the lines: It's unclear whether the 20 House GOP rebels will accept the offer, although one GOP member called the plan "an amazing deal they'd be dumb to turn down."

McCarthy's proposal, according to sources familiar with the plan:

One member motion to vacate, instead of five.

More House Freedom Caucus members on the House Rules Committee.

Promises to hold votes on controversial term limit and border security bills.

What's next: The House resumes at noon eastern time on Thursday.