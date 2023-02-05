Gov. Sununu "definitely thinking about" 2024 presidential bid

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) said Sunday that he is "definitely thinking about" running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Why it matters: A number of Republicans have already signaled their interest in jumping into the 2024 presidential contest, including Nikki Haley, who is expected to formally announce her bid later this month.

Driving the news: "At the end of the day, you're going to have a lot of Republicans that get in that race, they're all really good people, they're really good candidates," Sununu said, mentioning Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

"You've got to have that discussion about where we're going to go, both as a party and make sure we're going there as a country," he said on ABC News' "This Week."

The big picture: Haley is expected to announce her 2024 presidential campaign on Feb. 15 in Charleston, South Carolina.

DeSantis is unlikely to make a final decision about a potential bid for president until at least May, after Florida's legislative session ends, Axios' Josh Kraushaar reports.

Zoom out: Sununu won his fourth term as New Hampshire governor during the 2022 midterm elections.

He faced pressure from Republicans to run for the Senate, but he said that his responsibility "is not to the gridlock and politics of Washington. It's to the citizens of New Hampshire.

Between the lines: Sununu also said Sunday that he doesn't think former President Trump would beat President Biden in a head-to-head matchup in 2024.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the day, November of '22 showed us that, right? Trump is going to be seen as a very extreme candidate. The country is going to push back against it,” he said.

