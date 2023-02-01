Nikki Haley set to announce 2024 presidential bid
Nikki Haley is expected to announce her 2024 presidential campaign on Feb. 15 in Charleston, South Carolina, according to a person familiar with her plans.
Why it matters: Haley, 51, had said she wouldn't run against former President Trump. Now she is.
- Haley, the daughter of immigrants from India, recently tweeted: "It's time for a new generation. It's time for new leadership."
- She'll be the second major candidate to enter the Republican primary after Trump. The news was first reported by the Post and Courier of Charleston.
The big picture: A competition between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the MAGA vote could leave room for a more-pragmatic candidate who would have a foot in both the Trump and establishment worlds.
- Haley is seeking to fill that role. She was a popular conservative governor of South Carolina who clashed with her party's establishment — and later became Trump's UN Ambassador.
By the numbers: A new poll of Republican voters conducted by Whit Ayres for the Bulwark found that Haley was viewed equally favorably by the Trump-first and traditional wings of the party.
- That puts her in stronger shape than other Republican figures that were viewed critically by the Trump wing — including former Vice President Mike Pence.
Between the lines: Trump told reporters on his plane Saturday that Haley had called to tell him that she was planning to run.
- "She called me and said she'd like to consider it, and I said, 'You should do it,'" Trump said, according to CNN.
- Trump's more relaxed stance toward Haley suggests he could be saving his firepower for DeSantis.
What to watch: Fundraising will be an early test for Haley. Republican strategists believe there's room for one pragmatic candidate to consolidate support from the party-first Republicans.
- Haley could face competition for the role from rivals like Pence, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.