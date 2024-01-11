Biden jabs Trump for "terminated" Roe v. Wade comments

Former President Trump speaking during the Fox News town hall in Iowa. Screenshot: Fox News

Former President Trump said during his Fox News town hall in Iowa on Wednesday evening he's "proud" the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended abortion protections.

What he's saying: "For 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated, and I did it," Trump said. "And I'm proud to have done it."

The other side: The Biden campaign seized on Trump's comments soon after, posting a clip of the video to X with the comment: "Trump brags about overturning Roe v. Wade: I did it. I'm proud to have done it. It was a miracle."

Less than an hour later, President Biden reposted the campaign's post with the comment: "Just like he said: he did it."

Why it matters: As Biden faces lackluster polling on the economy, abortion has proven to be a winning issue for Democrats, with abortion rights winning every time they've been on the ballot since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Biden's 2024 re-election campaign has put abortion front and center, and Axios' Stef W. Kight and Alex Thompson note it's an issue that Democrats hope will motivate otherwise uninspired voters to turn out and keep the White House in the party's hands.

Meanwhile, Trump has been a walking contradiction on social issues, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

Zoom in: While he has a record as the president whose Supreme Court nominees voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Trump has also criticized anti-abortion rights laws enacted by a vast majority of Republican-controlled states.

Trump's campaign was previously rebuked by the major anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which has been advocating for a federal ban, for calling abortion a states' issue.

At the Wednesday town hall, Trump again criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the state's six-week abortion ban — suggesting that it would lose Republicans' votes and implying that such restrictions should be after more weeks.

