Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Asa Hutchinson suspends 2024 presidential campaign
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign.
The big picture: His announcement comes the morning after after he finished sixth in the pivotal Iowa caucuses.
Driving the news: "My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa," Hutchinson said in a statement.
- "I stand by the campaign I ran," Hutchinson added. "I answered every question, sounded the warning to the GOP about the risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country's future."
- He won just 191 votes in Monday's caucuses, according to results from the Republican Party of Iowa.
Zoom in: Hutchinson, a vocal critic of former President Trump, launched his presidential campaign in April and said that the former president should drop out of the race.
- "The office is more important than any individual person," Hutchinson said at the time.
- Hutchinson, who served as governor of Arkansas for eight years, struggled to gain traction, averaging roughly 1% in national Republican primary polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details about the announcement.