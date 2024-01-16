Asa Hutchinson suspends 2024 presidential campaign

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to guests at the third annual MMM Tailgate celebration on Oct. 20 in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign.

The big picture: His announcement comes the morning after after he finished sixth in the pivotal Iowa caucuses.

Driving the news: "My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa," Hutchinson said in a statement.

"I stand by the campaign I ran," Hutchinson added. "I answered every question, sounded the warning to the GOP about the risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country's future."

He won just 191 votes in Monday's caucuses, according to results from the Republican Party of Iowa.

Zoom in: Hutchinson, a vocal critic of former President Trump, launched his presidential campaign in April and said that the former president should drop out of the race.

"The office is more important than any individual person," Hutchinson said at the time.

Hutchinson, who served as governor of Arkansas for eight years, struggled to gain traction, averaging roughly 1% in national Republican primary polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details about the announcement.