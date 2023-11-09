Jill Stein launches 2024 presidential bid as Green Party candidate
Jill Stein announced Thursday that she is running for president in 2024 as a Green Party candidate.
Why it matters: Her candidacy is likely to add to mounting concerns that outside candidates may siphon votes in 2024 from President Biden or former President Trump if they meet in a rematch.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West have both launched independent presidential bids, and the centrist No Labels organization may be inching closer to putting forward a third-party candidate.
Between the lines: Democrats have accused Stein, who also launched a presidential bid in 2016, of costing the party key battleground states and contributing to Hillary Clinton's loss against former President Trump.
- She has rejected the "spoiler" label.
- Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson faced similar criticism.
Driving the news: "The political system is broken," Stein said in a video on X announcing her bid.
- "The bipartisan establishment has failed us, and we need a party that serves the people," she said.
Zoom out: Most voters would prefer an alternative to a likely Biden-Trump rematch in 2024.
- Stein told the Associated Press last month: "The American people have been hungry for options."
- "What we're seeing is a voter rebellion. It's been a long time coming," she added.
Go deeper: Hogan drops new ad as he weighs third-party bid for president