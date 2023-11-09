Skip to main content
Jill Stein launches 2024 presidential bid as Green Party candidate

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein at a news conference on Fifth Avenue across the street from Trump Tower December 5, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jill Stein announced Thursday that she is running for president in 2024 as a Green Party candidate.

Why it matters: Her candidacy is likely to add to mounting concerns that outside candidates may siphon votes in 2024 from President Biden or former President Trump if they meet in a rematch.

  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West have both launched independent presidential bids, and the centrist No Labels organization may be inching closer to putting forward a third-party candidate.

Between the lines: Democrats have accused Stein, who also launched a presidential bid in 2016, of costing the party key battleground states and contributing to Hillary Clinton's loss against former President Trump.

  • She has rejected the "spoiler" label.
  • Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson faced similar criticism.

Driving the news: "The political system is broken," Stein said in a video on X announcing her bid.

  • "The bipartisan establishment has failed us, and we need a party that serves the people," she said.

Zoom out: Most voters would prefer an alternative to a likely Biden-Trump rematch in 2024.

  • Stein told the Associated Press last month: "The American people have been hungry for options."
  • "What we're seeing is a voter rebellion. It's been a long time coming," she added.

