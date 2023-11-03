Biden's team sees a "very close" election in '24

President Biden's campaign is confident it can reassemble the coalition that won the White House in 2020 — but Democrats' optimism is tempered by a recognition that they face "a very close general election," the campaign says.

Driving the news: In a memo Thursday, campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez outlined Biden's strategy for the 2024 election, a year from Sunday: Offer voters a choice between the president's steady hand and "whoever emerges from the extreme MAGA Republicans' primary field."

The campaign wants to avoid a straight referendum on Biden's policies, some of which voters give poor marks — especially on the economy.

Zoom in: The memo lays out in print what Biden has been doing in practice since he announced his bid for re-election in April: selling his legislative accomplishments while running against former President Trump and his MAGA acolytes.

Between the lines: The memo is silent on an issue Democratic strategists — and voters — see as a challenge for Biden: His age.

Trump, 77, routinely mocks Biden, 80, as old and confused, but some of Trump's foes are drawing attention to Trump's own gaffes and relatively light campaign schedule.

By the numbers: The subjects on which Biden's team thinks he's polling particularly well are good indications of the issues he'll highlight.

Some 88% of voters — including 85% of independents — support the president's $35 monthly price cap on insulin, the memo claims.

73% of voters — including 65% of independents — like the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Biden got through Congress, the campaign says its polling indicates.

Zoom out: Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021 and the surging inflation that year, Biden's approval rating has been well below 50%. Some surveys show Trump ahead in key swing states.

Biden's Democrats lost control of the House in the 2022 midterms, but a much-hyped GOP "red wave" failed to materialize and Democrats actually gained a seat in the Senate.

The midterms — and other recent special elections, several of which focused on Republicans' push against abortion rights — have convinced Biden's advisers that polls can't always be trusted, especially in the post-Dobbs era.

"As we saw in 2020 and 2022, the MAGA extremism that now defines the Republican Party is a significant barrier to victory for the GOP in key battleground states and restricts their path to 270" electoral votes, Rodriguez wrote in her memo.

The bottom line: To win in 2024, Biden needs motivated young people and people of color to support him with the same enthusiasm as they did in 2020.

The Israel-Hamas war is threatening to erode that support.

A Gallup Poll last month indicated Biden's approval rating among Democrats plummeted to a record low of 75% — down a stunning 11 percentage points in just a month.

Besides a primary challenge from Rep. Dean Phillips, a moderate Democrat who launched a long-shot campaign last week, Biden aides are closely watching a well-financed effort by No Labels to field a potential third-party ticket.

Read the full memo.