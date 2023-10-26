Data: Gallup; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Biden's approval rating among Democrats has plummeted to a record low of 75% — down a staggering 11 percentage points over just the last month, according to a new Gallup poll conducted between Oct. 2 and Oct. 23.

Why it matters: Biden is at risk of alienating members of his own party with his unequivocal support for Israel, which has carried out a weeks-long bombardment and total siege of Gaza in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

An annual Gallup poll conducted in February found that Democrats sympathized more with Palestinians than Israelis for the first time in the survey's two-decade history.

The divide is particularly stark between generations: Less than half (48%) of Gen Z and millennials believe the U.S. should publicly voice support for Israel, according to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

Zoom in: Biden's initial response to the Oct. 7 massacre — including his trip to Israel, request for $14 billion in military aid, and speeches decrying Hamas as "sheer evil" — drew widespread praise from supporters of Israel.

But the president's steadfast support for the Jewish state has not translated to new political support at home, according to four national polls conducted after Oct. 10.

Biden's approval in October's Gallup poll fell four points to match a record low of 37%, driven by his slide among Democrats and a four-point drop-off among independents (35%). His approval among Republicans remained steady at 5%.

The big picture: Biden has waved off calls from progressives and pro-Palestinian activists for a ceasefire in Gaza, even as he has privately nudged Israel to delay its ground invasion to secure the release of more hostages.

The death toll in Gaza — which has exceeded 7,000, according to the Ministry of Health of the Hamas-run government — is expected to spiral if and when the Israel Defense Forces enter the densely populated strip.

Biden has called for the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza to increase — while stressing that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people and condemning rising anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the U.S.

The bottom line: Many Muslim and Arab Americans who consider themselves loyal Democratic voters have expressed a sense of betrayal over Biden's support for the Israeli military campaign.