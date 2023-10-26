Data: NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

There is a clear generational divide when it comes to how American voters perceive the war in Israel, according to a slew of new polling data.

Why it matters: This could explain the challenges university leaders have faced in reacting to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

It could also explain why CEOs have not come under the same level of scrutiny, given that most 18- to 24-year-olds have not yet entered corporate America.

By the numbers: Less than half (48%) of Gen Z and millennials believe the U.S. should publicly voice support of Israel compared with 63% of Gen Xers, 83% of baby boomers and 86% of members of the Silent Generation, according to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.

An Oct. 17 Quinnipiac poll of 1,737 adults found that 51% of voters under the age of 35 do not support sending weapons and military equipment to Israel in response to the Hamas terrorist attack, compared with 77% of those 50 and over who approve.

An Oct. 17 Generation Lab poll of 978 college students found that 48% of them do not blame the Oct. 7 attacks on Hamas — with 12% blaming it on other Middle Eastern governments, 11% blaming it on Israel and the remaining 25% blaming it on someone else.

Meanwhile, more than 1,800 American Rhodes, Fulbright, and other scholars have signed a petition calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The latest Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll found that though a large majority of Americans support Israel (84%) and its response to Hamas' terrorist attack (88%), these views differ greatly by generation.

The Israel-Hamas war "is not an issue split by party, but by age and by media consumption," says Mark Penn, CEO of Stagwell and chairman of The Harris Poll.

Reality check: Gen Z is the most digitally native generation with 1 in 5 using TikTok for news and information.

Zoom in: The hashtag #Palestine has received 40.3 billion views across TikTok, while #Israel has 35.5 billion and #Hamas has 5.1 billion.

"Both sides see social media as a hugely important tool to get their messaging out," Mosheh Oinounou, founder of Mo News told The Washington Post.

"Social media is its own battleground in the battleground for public opinion. You have a whole bunch of influencers on both sides, and there's a whole social media fight happening."

What they're saying: "Older folks are very shocked by the generational divide, but this tension has been brewing on social media and college campuses for a while — both of which play a very powerful role in how young people view the world," says Rachel Janfaza, an expert on Gen Z political culture and founder of The Up and Up.

The bottom line: Understanding where your audience lands on controversial issues is critical for effective communication, says Cheryl Fenelle Dixon, principal of Perfectly Clear Communications.