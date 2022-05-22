Poll: Americans pessimistic on Biden, economy

Americans are pessimistic about the economy and Joe Biden's presidency, a CBS News poll out Sunday indicates, with 63% of respondents describing the state of the country as "uneasy" and "worrying."

Why it matters: The U.S. continues to face sky-high inflation rates and soaring energy prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The big picture: Biden's approval rating stands at 44% in the poll; 56% disapprove of his handling of the presidency. Sixty-five percent of people polled said they felt Biden is "slow to react" when issues arise, and 69% said the economy is "bad."

A growing number of people were pessimistic about the price of goods and services, the economy and the stock market.

Respondents were more pessimistic about their retirement plans.

Yes, but: More respondents voiced optimism about the fight against COVID-19, and the state of jobs in their communities.

Methodology: The CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted between May 18-20and interviewed 2,041 adults. It has a margin of error of ±2.5 points.