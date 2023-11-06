Americans want different candidates for president: Poll
Americans aren't so psyched about the two frontrunners in the 2024 presidential election, new polling data shows.
Why it matters: As President Biden and former President Trump are set for a historic rematch, voters appear uninspired by their candidacies.
- 33% of Americans view Biden favorably, per a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, while 29% of Americans view Trump favorably.
By the numbers: 48% of adults said it would make no difference in their vote if someone other than Trump were the Republican nominee, per an Ipsos release Sunday.
- 55% said the same for a Democratic nominee other than Biden.
- 9% of Republicans would be less likely to vote for a Republican candidate other than Trump, while 36% of Democrats said they'd be more likely to vote for a Democratic candidate other than Biden.
Most Americans said it wouldn't make a difference in their vote if their party's candidate were someone other than Trump or Biden, according to the poll.
Details: Americans see the most important issues of the 2024 election as the economy, inflation, health care and education.
- The Republican Party was more trusted to handle the economy, inflation and crime, the polling found.
- The Democratic Party was more trusted to handle gun violence, abortion, education and health care.
"However, a sizable bloc – roughly three in ten to a third of Americans – do not trust either party to do a better job than the other on handling these issue," Ipsos said.
Context: Trump is beating Biden in five of six swing states that Biden won in 2020, according to a recent New York Times and Siena College poll.
- Trump faces 91 criminal counts across four indictments and a 2024 calendar potentially crowded with court obligations.
- Meanwhile, Biden faces challenges with Americans' perceptions of his handling of the economy. He's encountering divisions within his own party over the U.S. response to the Israel-Hamas war.
Go deeper: Meet the 2024 presidential candidates