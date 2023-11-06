Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Americans want different candidates for president: Poll

Biden, left, and Trump, right, on a debate stage in 2020. They stand in a circle that has stars on it and both are pointing. The photo is taken from behind.

Former President Trump, right, and President Biden, debate in Nashville in 2020. Photo: Jim Bourg/Getty Images

Americans aren't so psyched about the two frontrunners in the 2024 presidential election, new polling data shows.

Why it matters: As President Biden and former President Trump are set for a historic rematch, voters appear uninspired by their candidacies.

  • 33% of Americans view Biden favorably, per a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, while 29% of Americans view Trump favorably.

By the numbers: 48% of adults said it would make no difference in their vote if someone other than Trump were the Republican nominee, per an Ipsos release Sunday.

  • 55% said the same for a Democratic nominee other than Biden.
  • 9% of Republicans would be less likely to vote for a Republican candidate other than Trump, while 36% of Democrats said they'd be more likely to vote for a Democratic candidate other than Biden.

Most Americans said it wouldn't make a difference in their vote if their party's candidate were someone other than Trump or Biden, according to the poll.

Details: Americans see the most important issues of the 2024 election as the economy, inflation, health care and education.

  • The Republican Party was more trusted to handle the economy, inflation and crime, the polling found.
  • The Democratic Party was more trusted to handle gun violence, abortion, education and health care.

"However, a sizable bloc – roughly three in ten to a third of Americans – do not trust either party to do a better job than the other on handling these issue," Ipsos said.

Context: Trump is beating Biden in five of six swing states that Biden won in 2020, according to a recent New York Times and Siena College poll.

  • Trump faces 91 criminal counts across four indictments and a 2024 calendar potentially crowded with court obligations.
  • Meanwhile, Biden faces challenges with Americans' perceptions of his handling of the economy. He's encountering divisions within his own party over the U.S. response to the Israel-Hamas war.

