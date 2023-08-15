Trump legal peril enters new phase

Note: In late July, prosecutors charged Trump with three more counts in the classified documents case. Table: Axios Visuals

Four months after Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg became the first prosecutor to indict a former president, the charges against Donald Trump have swollen to 91 criminal counts in four different jurisdictions.

The big picture: The Fulton County indictment was the last of the known criminal investigations into Trump. He's also facing at least three civil cases over the next year.

The list of counts could grow: Special counsel Jack Smith added three new felony charges against Trump in the classified documents case last month.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all cases and is seeking to stall the trials.

Zoom in: Trump was criminally charged Monday with 13 counts in connection to his alleged efforts to subvert 2020 election results in Georgia.

The most sweeping count that Trump faces in the Georgia case relates to a mobster statute, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO).

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis used RICO to charge Trump and 18 co-defendants with violating the oath of office, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents and more.

Between the lines: The Georgia indictment is much broader in scope than the indictment unsealed by special counsel Jack Smith, but they both allege in clear terms how the former president and his associates sought to reverse the results of the 2020 election.

In June, the Department of Justice announced more than a half-dozen federal charges related to his post-presidency handling of classified documents.

The bulk of the charges — 32 counts — relate to withholding national defense information. Prosectors allege that Trump sought to illegally hold on to classified information after he left the White House.

The Manhattan district attorney in April charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to 2016 hush money payments.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Trump of falsifying the records with the explicit intent of covering up at least three other categories of crimes, Axios' Zach Basu reported.

